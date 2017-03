RZA condemns President Trump’s attempted immigration bans and praises the spirit of refugees on “No Refuge,” a collaborative track with Italian electronic duo Parisi.

“Let’s make America great again – but not a place that’s filled with bigotry, racism and hate again,” the Wu-Tang Clan mastermind raps over slick

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: RZA Blasts Trump Muslim Ban on New Song About Refugee Crisis

Via:: Rolling Stone