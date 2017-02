Ahead of Alessia Cara’s Saturday Night Live debut, the 20-year-old Canadian singer returned to The Tonight Show – where she staged her first TV performance in summer 2015 – to play a few rounds of Wheel of Musical Impressions with

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Alessia Cara Impersonate Nicki Minaj, Lorde on ‘Fallon’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone