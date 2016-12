Mavis Staples was among the artists honored this year at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., where Bonnie Raitt, Andra Day and Elle King paid tribute to the soul legend by performing some of her most renowned tracks.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Bonnie Raitt, Andra Day Honor Mavis Staples at Kennedy Center

