After releasing her new mixtape Number 1 Angel, Charli XCX returns with producer Mura Masa on the contemplative new video for single “1 Night.” The video explores different kinds of relationships within the same apartment complex, with XCX dancing to the track in a small gymnasium.

Via:: Rolling Stone