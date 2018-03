Courtney Barnett drifts though the cosmos in the new clip for “Need a Little Time.” The track will appear on her upcoming Tell Me How You Really Feel album, due out May 18th. “Need a Little Time” alternates between tranquil, strummed verses and thrashing, distorted hooks. In the video, Barnett takes aThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Courtney Barnett Float Through Space in ‘Need a Little Time’ Video …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone