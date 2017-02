David Bowie‘s son Duncan Jones and actor Michael C. Hall accepted awards on behalf of the late legend during the BRIT Awards on Wednesday. Jones collected his father’s Album of the Year award for 2016’s Blackstar and Hall received Bowie’s Best Male Solo Artist award.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Duncan Jones, Michael C. Hall Accept BRIT Awards for David Bowie

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone