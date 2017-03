About a year before George Michael released his blockbuster solo debut, Faith, he sat for a revealing interview about his singular path in pop. “I’ve always had a very strange sense of my own future,” said Michael, who was 23 at the time. “And as a child even, I had no idea that I could write or sing,

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See George Michael in Animated Interview: ‘I Was Convinced …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone