Jhené Aiko has dropped her futuristic, Rae Sremmurd-featuring video for the remix of “Sativa,” the latest visual off the R&B singer’s 2017 album Trip.”Sativa” opens with Aiko seemingly created in a lab by the Mississippi rap duo before she’s unleashed into the world. Dance parties, steam rooms and card games follow before the video ends with Aiko outlining the sci-fi ideasThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Jhene Aiko’s Futuristic ‘Sativa’ Video With Rae Sremmurd …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone