Katy Perry talked about going from her very religious upbringing to “I Kissed a Girl” and called for LGBTQ equality in an emotional speech at Saturday’s Human Rights Campaign gala, where the singer was honored with the organization’s National Equality Award. Perry’s speech

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Katy Perry’s Emotional Speech at Human Rights Campaign Gala

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone