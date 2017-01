As arctic chills cover much of the country, Lil Yachty revisits his sunny Summer Songs 2 mixtape with his new video for “Shoot Out the Roof.”

In the video, Yachty and his “Sailing Team” don matching white uniforms to fire paintballs against a wall and play around with colorful balloons in an all-white warehouse.

Despite the violent undertones

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Lil Yachty’s Playful ‘Shoot Out the Roof’ Video

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone