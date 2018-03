When Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig first sang with Roger Waters, the clouds above them parted and a giant rainbow stretched across the sky. Literally.The two women were late additions to the singer-songwriter’s surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival in 2015, when he came out with My Morning Jacket forThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Lucius, Roger Waters Sing Lighthearted ‘Goodnight, Irene’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone