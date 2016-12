Patti Smith celebrated her 70th birthday Friday with a concert at the Riviera Theatre in Chicago, the city where she was born in 1946. During the performance, former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe made a surprise appearance on stage to present Smith with a cake

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Patti Smith Celebrate 70th Birthday With Michael Stipe in Chicago

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone