Paul McCartney made a surprise appearance alongside the Killers to perform the Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” during the band’s performance at a private New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts.

The Killers posted video of the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Paul McCartney Join Killers for ‘Helter Skelter’ at New Year’s Bash

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone