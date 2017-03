Rolling Stone and Levi’s kicked off their yearlong collaboration last week during the annual SXSW in Austin, Texas with special events, panels and demonstrations. The Levi’s Outpost was the spot where badge holders could check out a mini-exhibit of Levi’s ties to music

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See Photos From Rolling Stone, Levi’s at SXSW

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone