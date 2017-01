Sia‘s new single “Move Your Body” is another dance-ready track on the heels of her massive Number One single “Cheap Thrills.” The new song’s lyric video merges clubby sequences with goofy Eighties nostalgia.

The video focuses on a young dancer sporting Sia’s trademark

