Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and his band Calpurnia performed Friday night at Brooklyn’s Rough Trade NYC, where the group played a gig mixed with both covers and originals off Calpurnia upcoming EP.In this Rolling Stone video, Calpurnia deliver their rendition Velvet Underground’s “Here SheThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See ‘Stranger Things’ Star Cover Velvet Underground at Brooklyn Show …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone