The War on Drugs demonstrated their trademark mix of weary vocals and highly polished rock during a performance of “Pain” on The Tonight Show on Monday. The single became the band’s first Number One hit last week when it climbed to the top spot on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Songs AirplayThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See The War on Drugs’ Rugged Performance of ‘Pain’ on ‘Fallon’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone