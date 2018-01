U2 rail against President Trump and the Ku Klux Klan in the new video for “Get Out of Your Own Way.” The animated clip was developed by the Broken Fingaz Crew, an Israeli graffiti collective.The imagery in the video alternates between images of anguish – a woman crying, a skull enveloped by flames – and directThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: See U2’s Politically Charged Video for ‘Get Out of Your Own Way’ …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone