Home Music News Sex Pistols, Prince, Peter Tosh + More: 12 Great Covers of Chuck... Sex Pistols, Prince, Peter Tosh + More: 12 Great Covers of Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’ Music News Mar 19, 2017 By Dave Swanson Check out 12 great, unique covers of Chuck Berry’s classic ‘Johnny B. Goode.’ Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES On the Charts: Ed Sheeran Fights Off ‘Beast’ to Remain Number One Mar 19, 2017 Brian Wilson on Chuck Berry: ‘He Taught Me How to Write Rock’ Mar 19, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Sex Pistols, Prince, Peter Tosh + More: 12 Great Covers of Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’ Mar 19, 2017 On the Charts: Ed Sheeran Fights Off ‘Beast’ to Remain Number One Mar 19, 2017 Brian Wilson on Chuck Berry: ‘He Taught Me How to Write Rock’ Mar 19, 2017 See Katy Perry’s Emotional Speech at Human Rights Campaign Gala Mar 19, 2017 Hear Father John Misty’s Tongue-in-Cheek ‘Generic Pop Songs’ Mar 19, 2017