Steve Jones, born in London but a Los Angeleno for decades, is considering a move to what he describes as the “middle of nowhere” in northern California. “It’s just beautiful, it’s not too hot and they have a lot of rain,” he says. “And there’s not a lot of people. Most people get on my nerves these days, maybe ’cause I’m turning into a grumpy

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone