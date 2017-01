The Shins have announced the follow-up to 2012’s Port of Morrow. Their fifth studio album, Heartworms, will be released on March 10th via Aural Apothecary/Columbia Records.

It’s their first album in almost five years. Singer and sole songwriter James Mercer also takes the reins behind the

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Shins Announce New Album ‘Heartworms’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone