A new, two-disc deluxe edition of the soundtrack to Singles – Cameron Crowe’s look at Generation X living in early Nineties Seattle – will feature previously unreleased songs by Mudhoney, Chris Cornell, Paul Westerberg and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, among others. The album is set for release on May 19th.

