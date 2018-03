Slayer will embark on the second leg of their final world tour on July 26th. The band plans to play 20 additional dates around the U.S. and Canada with support from Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death.In January, Slayer This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Slayer Announce Second North American Leg of Final Tour …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone