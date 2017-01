Slayer have issued a statement about controversy that arose when the band’s Instagram posted an image of Donald Trump giving the metal horns with the band. The source of the photo was frontman Tom Araya, who called people who were upset by it “snowflakes” in the post.

“As was verified by Tom, this

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Slayer Break Silence on Donald Trump Instagram Controversy

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone