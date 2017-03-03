Recent victories by right-wing parties in the U.K. and the U.S. have led some pundits to predict a new wave of hard-charging, politically outspoken music from the left. But that theory doesn’t hold water for Jason Williamson, lead shouter in the longstanding, obstreperous and radically inclined English group Sleaford Mods. “That should have

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Sleaford Mods: Meet England’s Finest Deadpan Blue-Collar Talk-Rap Duo

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone