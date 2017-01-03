Home Music News Sleater-Kinney to Release ‘Live in Paris’ Sleater-Kinney to Release ‘Live in Paris’ Music News Jan 3, 2017 By Dave Lifton Sleater-Kinney’s first-ever live album will be released on Jan. 27. Continue reading… …read more Via:: Diffuser Advertisement SIMILAR ARTICLES Pharrell, Janelle Monae Speak Out After Gospel Star’s Homophobic Rant Jan 3, 2017 David Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ Is Top-Selling U.K. Vinyl in 2016 Jan 3, 2017 NO COMMENTS Leave a Reply Cancel reply Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Advertisement Follow UsLocal News Headlines Sleater-Kinney to Release ‘Live in Paris’ Jan 3, 2017 Pharrell, Janelle Monae Speak Out After Gospel Star’s Homophobic Rant Jan 3, 2017 David Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’ Is Top-Selling U.K. Vinyl in 2016 Jan 3, 2017 10 Things We Learned Hanging Out With Dan Auerbach Jan 3, 2017 See DJ Snake, Jeremih, Young Thug in Glitzy ‘The Half’ Video Jan 3, 2017