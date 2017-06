Slipknot‘s first-ever concert in Mexico City will be the focus of the upcoming documentary Day of the Gusano, which will receive a one-night-only theatrical release in September.

The film, directed by the band’s M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, follows Slipknot south of the border to Mexico to perform for

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Slipknot Relive First Mexico Concert in New Documentary

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone