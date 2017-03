Shoegaze giants Slowdive have unveiled their mesmerizing new video for “Sugar for the Pill,” a track off their upcoming first LP in 22 years.

The “Sugar for the Pill” video, like the Slowdive artwork, is inspired by visual artist Harry Smith’s 1957

