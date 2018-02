Two days before the Smashing Pumpkins are rumored to announce the long-awaited reunion of three-quarters of their classic lineup, the band issued a statement explaining why the fourth key member won’t be taking part.”In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band’s dedication remains to its fans andThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Smashing Pumpkins Explain D’arcy Absence Ahead of Rumored Reunion …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone