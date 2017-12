Solange has canceled her New Year’s Eve concert that was to take place during the Afropunk Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. The singer revealed she has been treating an autonomic disorder and her doctors have advised her to bow out of the trip and performance.”Wrote, deleted and rewrote this likeThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Solange Cancels New Year’s Eve Concert Due to Health Issues …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone