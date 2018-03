Spoon and Grizzly Bear will unite this summer for a run of co-headlining U.S. tour dates. The acclaimed indie-rock acts will link up for seven joint dates in June, opening in Boston on the 18th and concluding in Minneapolis on theThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Spoon, Grizzly Bear Plot Co-Headlining U.S. Tour …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone