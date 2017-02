I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, the 2016 Netflix documentary focused on DJ Steve Aoki, charts his transformation from a straight-edge kid who played in hardcore bands in his hometown of Newport Beach, California, to twentysomething hipster-whisperer, running an indie label, spinning

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Steve Aoki’s Big Grammy Night: Go Behind the Scenes

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone