Steven Van Zandt and the Disciples of Soul will benefit rock education on their upcoming tour. The trek – which kicks off April 29th in New Brunswick, New Jersey – will aid the TeachRock initiative of the E Street Band guitarist’s Rock and Roll Forever Foundation, which provides multimedia lesson plans and resources toThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Steven Van Zandt Plots Tour for Music Curriculum Initiative …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone