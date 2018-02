Superchunk frontman Mac McCaughan can vividly recall what he felt the moment he learned that Donald Trump had been elected president: “horror, depression, sadness.” Rather than bottle up those feelings, which escalated in the weeks to come as he saw the alt-right gain newfound confidence, he began work on whatThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Superchunk on Finding Hope in Trump Resistance …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone