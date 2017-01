T.I. penned an open letter to Barack Obama to thank the president for what he accomplished in his eight years in the Oval Office. “Not only did you impact a nation, but you defined a culture and you shook up and woke up a generation,” T.I. wrote.

The rapper’s message to Obama, which he

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: T.I. Pens Open Letter to Barack Obama: ‘Your Legacy Will Live On’

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone