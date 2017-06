After very publicly removing her music from streaming services following the release of 2014’s 1989, Taylor Swift suddenly returned to Spotify at midnight on Friday. It’s big news for fans of the pop giant and for the streaming service, as it opens her catalog up to those not ready to shell out a

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Taylor Swift: 10 Great Deep Cuts You Can Stream Now

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone