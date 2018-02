Barbara Ann Alston, co-founder and lead singer of the hit-making Sixties girl group the Crystals, died February 16th in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was 74.The singer’s family told the Charlotte Observer that Alston died at a Charlotte hospital following a two-week battle with theThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: The Crystals Singer Barbara Ann Alston Dead at 74 …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone