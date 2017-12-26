On December 14th, Black Thought – the voice of the Philadelphia-bred band the Roots, and presence on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – reminded us why he deserves consideration on your greatest rappers of all time list. While visiting Funkmaster Flex’s show on Hot 97.1 FM in New York City, the rapper dropped a stunning freestyle – more than 2,000 words and nearly 10 minutes longThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: The Roots’ Black …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone