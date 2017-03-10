Rolling Stone Recommends
Valerie June, The Order of Time
June’s second LP is louder and more confident than her beguiling debut, steeped deep in electric blues and old-time folk, gilded in country twang and gospel yearning, with a hypnotically gnomish voice that suggests a brawnier Joanna Newsom. Near-perfect front to back, its politics are subtle and
This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: The Shins, Valerie June and 9 More New Albums to Hear Right Now
