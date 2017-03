A half-century on, The Velvet Underground and Nico remains the quintessential emblem of a certain brand of countercultural cool. Not the Haight-Ashbury or Sgt. Pepper kind but an eerier, artier, more NYC-rooted strain. Released on March 12th, 1967, the Velvet Underground‘s debut was an album that

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: ‘The Velvet Underground and Nico’: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone