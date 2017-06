The Weeknd released the dates for the second phase of his extensive Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour on Monday night.

After headlining the Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware next Saturday, the Weeknd heads to Europe for a series of gigs in June and July. He returns to North America for another loop

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: The Weeknd Expands Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone