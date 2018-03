Tina Tchen, a co-founder of Time’s Up and chief of staff to former First Lady Michelle Obama, will helm the Recording Academy’s task force on gender bias in the music industry, Billboard reports. Tchen will lead a 15- to 20-person teamThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Time’s Up Co-Founder to Lead Grammys’ Gender Bias Task Force …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone