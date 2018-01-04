Titus Andronicus released a sprawling new track titled “Number One (In New York)” on Thursday. The song is the lead single from A Productive Cough, their new album due out March 2nd.”Number One (In New York)” is an insistent piano ballad that unfurls over ten minutes. The band establishes the dominant keyboard motif early and barely changes it throughout the entire song.This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Titus Andronicus Preview New LP With Sweeping ‘Number …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone