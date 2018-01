A little more than 4,600 days have passed since Tool released their most recent album, 2006’s prog-metal odyssey 10,000 Days. It’s a fact that the band is highly aware of, as they’ve labored on a follow-up and humbly answered questions about the would-be record’s progress during the past 12 years. Now it seemsThis article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Tool’s New Album: Everything We Know …read more

Via:: Rolling Stone