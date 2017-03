Triplicate, Bob Dylan’s latest ramble into the wilds of American popular song, continues in the stylistic vein of its predecessors, Shadows in the Night and Fallen Angels. But in the literal sense, it also extends an even weightier tradition.

Comprised of three CDs, Triplicate is that rarity in pop, the triple-record set. Once dismissed

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Tracing the History of the Triple Album, One of Rock’s Most Elusive Formats

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone