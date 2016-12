U2 shared their big 2017 plans in a Christmas video message to fans, with the band primed to both release a new LP as well as honor one of their landmark albums.

“Happy Christmas everyone. Next year is going to be a big year for the U2 group,” Bono promised in

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: U2 Hint at New LP, ‘Joshua Tree’ 30th Anniversary Shows in Christmas Video

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone