Somewhere near the end of almost every U2 show, Bono humbly tells the crowd, “Thanks for giving us a great life.” For their headlining set at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, he instead thanked festivalgoers for “getting out of your tents and caravans and giving us a night we’ll never, ever forget!” He also

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: U2 Steps Out of Comfort Zone for Bonnaroo Headlining Set, Still Triumphs

…read more

Via:: Rolling Stone