2 Chainz performed a glorious version of his new song “Good Drank” on The Tonight Show on Monday, with help from Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane, Kanye West associate Mike Dean, a choir and members of the Roots.

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane Perform Triumphant ‘Good Drank’ on ‘Fallon’

Via:: Rolling Stone