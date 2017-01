In the new video for “Good Drank,” 2 Chainz plays up Prohibition-era flair, from old cars to retro suspenders. But the song, which appeared last October on the rapper’s Hibachi for Lunch mixtape, has a modern beat (by Kanye West associate Mike Dean).

Director Howard Ross

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com

Via:: Rolling Stone