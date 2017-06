A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg atone for their sins in the new video for A$AP Mob’s latest single, “Wrong.”

The MCs perform at the altar of an old church that’s also filled with expressionless women. The stark setting fits the song’s confessional lyrics, in which A$AP Ferg owns up to all sorts of hedonistic

This article originally appeared on www.rollingstone.com: Watch A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg Go to Church in New ‘Wrong’ Video

Via:: Rolling Stone